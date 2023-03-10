We are a small family business. Most of the strains we carry are grown inside our very own cannabis grow. We use a no-till, living soil method of growing using organic principles. We aim to grow and distribute the highest quality cannabis on the market. Come visit us we are located off of West Harris road in Muskogee about a mile from Chick-fil-A and Walmart. Our current menu is small but we have some highly sought-after strains available with more coming soon!