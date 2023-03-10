Red Barn Medical Dispensary
About this dispensary
Red Barn Medical Dispensary
We are a small family business. Most of the strains we carry are grown inside our very own cannabis grow. We use a no-till, living soil method of growing using organic principles. We aim to grow and distribute the highest quality cannabis on the market. Come visit us we are located off of West Harris road in Muskogee about a mile from Chick-fil-A and Walmart. Our current menu is small but we have some highly sought-after strains available with more coming soon!
Leafly member since 2023
Followers: 2
1220 West Harris Rd., Muskogee, OK
License DAAA-0N43-SLG6
cash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontveteran discountmedical
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
9am - 8pm
monday
9am - 8pm
tuesday
9am - 8pm
wednesday
9am - 8pm
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 8pm
2 Reviews of Red Barn Medical Dispensary
1........e
Today
Good bud, good people
J........d
Today
One of my most favorite dispensaries in Muskogee!