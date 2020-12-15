Everyone that works at Red Bison is so helpful! The staff makes you feel welcome!! They greet you as soon as you walk in with a smile! And they invite you to come back with a smile! It's a good family feeling! If you dont know something they dont make you feel stupid for asking questions. Which I like, since I am new to the cannabis life. I got diagnosed with Lupus and Fibromyalgia and I have tried everything to help my pain levels, the staff introduced me to a CBD with THC gummy that helps me with my pain levels!!! The prices are good also!!! If you Go there tell em Jaci sent you! :)