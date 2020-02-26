mgatto050902 on February 28, 2020

The product was good. But the staff was just terrible. My aunt, she’s a bit older and suffers from lupus and has previously had a stroke making it extremely hard for her to get her words out, she stutters pretty bad and she’s always in pain from her medical condition. She went in this new dispensary to get some medicine and the little blonde girl in there mockingly stuttered back at my aunt and giggled and started talking normally again. My aunt came out of their crying because she avoids going out in public because of people like that. I went in there the next day asking that she writes my aunt an apology and I gave her my aunts address and phone number and nothing was ever done and no apology was ever recieved. I definitely do NOT RECCOMEND this place because of how poorly my sweet aunt was treated. I will continue to tell everyone I know how disappointed I am with this dispensary. Arbuckle Farmacy is right next door, more affordable, and as far as I’m concerned amazing staff!