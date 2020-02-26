We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Awesome staff..very helpful and the have a good selection..
oodra
on March 4, 2020
Great environment and quality bud!
whatrwho
on March 1, 2020
Great food, awesome drinks.
JazmyneT21
on February 29, 2020
Great bud, for great prices!
ebonytonna
on February 29, 2020
Great, friendly people, GREAT quality bud for LOW prices, definitely recommend this place to EVERYONE!!
Tip35
on February 28, 2020
Awesome knowledgeable staff and great prices.
mgatto050902
on February 28, 2020
The product was good. But the staff was just terrible. My aunt, she’s a bit older and suffers from lupus and has previously had a stroke making it extremely hard for her to get her words out, she stutters pretty bad and she’s always in pain from her medical condition. She went in this new dispensary to get some medicine and the little blonde girl in there mockingly stuttered back at my aunt and giggled and started talking normally again. My aunt came out of their crying because she avoids going out in public because of people like that. I went in there the next day asking that she writes my aunt an apology and I gave her my aunts address and phone number and nothing was ever done and no apology was ever recieved. I definitely do NOT RECCOMEND this place because of how poorly my sweet aunt was treated. I will continue to tell everyone I know how disappointed I am with this dispensary. Arbuckle Farmacy is right next door, more affordable, and as far as I’m concerned amazing staff!
mynameistrey
on February 27, 2020
great product, knowledgeable staff and solid prices