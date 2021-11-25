Shop by category
Red River Pharms Durant
Red River Pharms dispensary in Durant is dedicated to providing the best possible quality flower at patient friendly prices. Allow our knowledgeable budtenders to help find the best strains and terpine profiles for your specific needs. Featuring the High Times Cannabis Cup 2020 Award Winning Strains Tina and Tropic Truffle, with multiple Exotic Genetix flower strains also in stock! Our selection and style will impress. Located in the strip mall next to Anytime Fitness and Little Caesars.
Deals at Red River Pharms Durant
10% off purchase for items not already on sale! For first time Patients with valid MMJ card.
MUST HAVE VALID OMMA MMJ CARD
10% off All Edibles Every Monday
MUST HAVE VALID OMMA MMJ CARD
10% off Concentrates Every Wednesday
MUST HAVE VALID OMMA MMJ CARD