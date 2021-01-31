Red River Pharms Durant
Promotions
10% off purchase for items not already on sale! For first time Patients with valid MMJ card.
MUST HAVE VALID OMMA MMJ CARD
10% off All Edibles Every Monday
MUST HAVE VALID OMMA MMJ CARD
10% off Concentrates Every Wednesday
MUST HAVE VALID OMMA MMJ CARD
10% off Vape Cartridges every Saturday!
MUST HAVE VALID OMMA CARD
10% off for any EXISTING PATIENT that brings a NEW PATIENT with them on their next visit. (new patients also receive 10% discount.)
MUST BOTH BE PRESENT TO RECIEVE DISCOUNT MUST HAVE VALID OMMA CARD
Shake is 40% off of original shelf price.
