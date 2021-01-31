Promotions

Know before you go! These promos are available to claim in-store. Ask your budtender before you checkout!

First Time Patient Valid 4/5/2021 - 4/30/2025 10% off purchase for items not already on sale! For first time Patients with valid MMJ card. MUST HAVE VALID OMMA MMJ CARD

Munchie Monday Valid 4/5/2021 - 4/30/2025 10% off All Edibles Every Monday MUST HAVE VALID OMMA MMJ CARD

Waxy Wednesday Valid 4/5/2021 - 4/30/2025 10% off Concentrates Every Wednesday MUST HAVE VALID OMMA MMJ CARD

Smokey Saturday Valid 4/5/2021 - 4/30/2025 10% off Vape Cartridges every Saturday! MUST HAVE VALID OMMA CARD

Referral Discount Valid 4/5/2021 - 4/30/2025 10% off for any EXISTING PATIENT that brings a NEW PATIENT with them on their next visit. (new patients also receive 10% discount.) MUST BOTH BE PRESENT TO RECIEVE DISCOUNT MUST HAVE VALID OMMA CARD