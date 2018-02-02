3 Different Strains from Three different Cultivators, plus a bunch of goodies. Only 10 released!
Fresh Cookies in from Bob's Morning Bear Cultivation just in time for Valentine's Day. GS Cookies are a great all day smoke, with it being a 60-40 Indica Dominant. Over 18%THC and a great terpene profile. 3.5 gram jars for $63.
Build your own 5 pack. Choose ANY 5 pre-roll tubes and get 10% off the total of those 5 tubes. Build your pack to fit YOUR needs. Freedom to plan your day or week. Not valid on Pre Roll Wednesday.
Prices are changing with the New Year, we have a whole new pricing scale that we think you are all going to enjoy. Our very first Gold Standard Flowers are Boggle Dragon and Mat-Su Grape. Gold Standard Flower is priced at $18 for a single gram, $70 Fat Eighths, and $240 1/2 ounces! Red Run would also like to showcase it's very first Grower's Choice, Salmonberry Bomb. You can pick some up today, $20 for a single gram, $78 Fat Eighths, $135 for 7 grams, and $265 1/2 ounces.