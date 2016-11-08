alaskanpatriot on January 29, 2018

Red Run Cannabis Company is a one stop shop for all your recreational and medicinal needs. Their flowers are well dried and trimmed. You definitely get your money's worth. Their THC % ranges from a little bit for beginners to large amounts for us OG's. You can purchase edibles, grams, eighths and up, pre-rolls, and much more. You can even get a pre-loaded pipe! The staff are knowledgeable and friendly. The store is set up to find everything quickly. The menu is always up to date. Red Run Cannabis Company has a great rewards program. Just order online. Their site is very easy to navigate. Pay at the store and get points for big savings. If you haven't already, you should stop in. You will be glad you did.