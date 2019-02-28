Mattjw86
This has to be the classiest place with likewise staff! They have great prices on wax! And dont forget happy hour! 10% off!
4.6
9 reviews
Best dispensary in town hands down!! Love the people and the atmosphere. Always great service with a smile. Willing to help as much as possible and answer any questions. I am picky about what I buy and they are always patient with me. Good prices. So happy every time I leave.
nice building, but way too expensive.
New to the area so wasn’t really sure what to expect. This place exceeded my expectations and as a retail manager this is quite the accomplishment. Amazing atmosphere, selection and staff. Logan was there when I came in and took the time to ensure I walked out a happy customer. He did a wonderful job representing this company and himself. I will be back for sure.
The new Roseburg location is beautiful! Best product and prices! The staff is amazing! Very knowledgeable and friendly.
Amazing despensery, never have been disappointed with this place. High quality flower at every tier. Amazing bud tenders.. super nice and knowledgeable. Rustic and beautiful decor. Every product is placed so perfectly.
Now you can get a decent product in Roseburg. So glad to see such professionals working in the shop. Keep up the great job.
Great location! Awesome selection and super friendly atmosphere.
Great new dispensary in Roseburg! Top shelf flower and pre-rolls! No low-end weed here! Helpful, friendly, knowledgeable bud tenders. Great atmosphere. Hope these guys stuck around!