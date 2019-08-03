529 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 333
Show All 144
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$500
Deals
Happy Hour
Valid 3/8/2019 – 2/1/2021
10% off the entire store every day between 3:20pm & 4:20pm!
Happy Hour
Valid 3/8/2019 – 2/1/2021
10% off the entire store every day between 3:20pm & 4:20pm!
All Products
Prayer Pupil by Yerba Buena
from Yerba Buena
24.52%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Prayer Pupil
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$282 grams
$42⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2851 ounce
Vineyard Select by Yerba Buena
from Yerba Buena
22.52%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Vineyard Select
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$282 grams
$42⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
Lemon OG by BZS Resources
from BZS Resources
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$38⅛ ounce
$73¼ ounce
$143½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Wedding Cake by Everbloom
from Everbloom
23.86%
THC
___
CBD
$141 gram
$141 gram
$282 grams
$42⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2851 ounce
Peach Ringz by Siren Cannabis
from Siren Cannabis
19.7%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Peach Ringz
Strain
$161 gram
$161 gram
$322 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$185½ ounce
$3601 ounce
Mac 1 by Siren Cannabis
from Siren Cannabis
24.16%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Mac 1
Strain
$161 gram
$161 gram
$322 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$185½ ounce
$3601 ounce
Rainbow Crush by OreKron
from OreKron (Oregon)
32.41%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Rainbow Crush
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$282 grams
$42⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2851 ounce
Sunset Sherbet by Alta Crest
from Alta Crest
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$26⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$95½ ounce
$1751 ounce
High Desert Sour Sage by Oregrown
from Oregrown
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 gram
$141 gram
$282 grams
$42⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
Cherry OG by Avitas
from Avitas
28.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry OG
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$282 grams
$42⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2851 ounce
Dragon Snacks by Yerba Buena
from Yerba Buena
4.36%
THC
11.64%
CBD
Dragon Snacks
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$38⅛ ounce
$73¼ ounce
$143½ ounce
$2801 ounce
neon Lights by Yerba Buena
from Yerba Buena
23.28%
THC
0.09%
CBD
neon Lights
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$38⅛ ounce
$73¼ ounce
$143½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Lemon Meringue by Avitas
from Avitas
24.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Meringue
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$282 grams
$42⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
Daywalker by TJ's Gardens
from TJ's Gardens
16.18%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Daywalker
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$282 grams
$42⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
Slurricane by Meraki Gardens
from Meraki Gardens
24.2%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Slurricane
Strain
$161 gram
$161 gram
$322 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$185½ ounce
$3601 ounce
Oregon Sour by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 gram
$141 gram
$282 grams
$42⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2851 ounce
Alien Rock Candy by Meraki Gardens
from Meraki Gardens
29.6%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Alien Rock Candy
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$282 grams
$42⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2851 ounce
High Octane x Triangle Kush by Trichome Farms
from Trichome Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$38⅛ ounce
$73¼ ounce
$143½ ounce
White Cookies by Yerba Buena
from Yerba Buena
26.07%
THC
___
CBD
$141 gram
$141 gram
$282 grams
$42⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2851 ounce
TJ's CBD by TJ's Gardens
from TJ's Gardens
0.49%
THC
12.81%
CBD
TJ's CBD
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$38⅛ ounce
$73¼ ounce
$143½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Kush Mints by Meraki Gardens
from Meraki Gardens
31%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Kush Mints
Strain
$161 gram
$161 gram
$322 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$185½ ounce
SkunkTek's Send Off by Meraki Gardens
from Meraki Gardens
27.6%
THC
___
CBD
$141 gram
$141 gram
$282 grams
$42⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2851 ounce
Forbidden Fruit by Chapman Creek Farm
from Chapman Creek Farm
19.76%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$38⅛ ounce
$73¼ ounce
$143½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Memory Loss
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$38⅛ ounce
$73¼ ounce
$143½ ounce
Lion's Gold by Lucky Lion
from Lucky Lion
21.4%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$38⅛ ounce
$73¼ ounce
$143½ ounce
$2801 ounce
MTF by TJ's Gardens
from TJ's Gardens
25.48%
THC
0.07%
CBD
MTF
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$38⅛ ounce
$73¼ ounce
$143½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Jet Fuel Gelato by Trichome Farms
from Trichome Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$38⅛ ounce
$73¼ ounce
$143½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Alien OG by TJ's Gardens
from TJ's Gardens
21.84%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Alien OG
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$38⅛ ounce
$73¼ ounce
$143½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Rude Boi by Cannananda
from Cannananda
19.4%
THC
0.05%
CBD
RudeBoi OG
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$282 grams
$42⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2851 ounce
Forbidden Fruit by Emerald Fields
from Emerald Fields Cannabis
20.6%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$32⅛ ounce
$63¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2251 ounce
Silver Hawk by Yerba Buena
from Yerba Buena
25.44%
THC
0.7%
CBD
Silver Hawk
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$282 grams
$42⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2851 ounce
Midnight Snack by Meraki Gardens
from Meraki Gardens
23.5%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Midnight Snack
Strain
$161 gram
$161 gram
$322 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$185½ ounce
$3601 ounce
Wookies by Indigo Gardens
from Indigo Gardens
23.6%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Wookies
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$282 grams
$42⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2851 ounce
Lime Skunk by Avitas Flower
from Avitas Flower
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$38⅛ ounce
$73¼ ounce
$143½ ounce
$2801 ounce
MAC by Meraki Gardens
from Meraki Gardens
27.73%
THC
2.02%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$282 grams
$42⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2851 ounce
White Tahoe Cookies by Alta Crest
from Alta Crest
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$26⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$95½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Midnight Tryst by OCW
from OCW
19.2%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Midnight Tryst
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$26⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$95½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Zookies by Alta Crest
from Alta Crest
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$26⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$95½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Triple Crown OG by Redbarn Gardens
from Redbarn Gardens
26.4%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Triple Crown OG
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
Ice Cream Cake by Forbidden Flower Farms
from Forbidden Flower Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
$122 grams
$18⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$67½ ounce
$1151 ounce
12345 ... 14