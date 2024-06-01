WELCOME TO REDEYE CANNABIS! WE ARE DELIVERY ONLY! we offer the best flower deals in town we work on volume not high profit margins so we have the best half Ounce and Ounce deals in town so don't let the low prices fool you there premium quality flowers at the lowest prices in town buy from us once you wont want to shop anywhere else. WE EXCEPT CASH AND ZELLE Zelle price may differ All prices on menu do not include taxes $5 delivery fee﻿ Redeye cannabis is a medical and recreational delivery service 18 medical 21 recreational With Redeye your privacy is one of our main concerns. With our full menu featuring photos and detailed descriptions, we aim to provide you with all the information you need to confidently place an order, knowing what you will be receiving. Our selection of flowers, edibles and concentrates are all tested to make sure they are up to highest standards Disclaimer by ordering thru Redeye cannabis You opt to receive texts and call notifications regarding your order and deals and specials, all sales are final and we reserve the right to refuse service to anyone. 20% re stocking fee will be applied to Canceled orders.