The flower is always fresh. The menu is huge and has great deals. I want to thank Rich for helping me to navigate the menu when I was there Thursday. This is the best place in Vegas!
I want to thank Rich for making my visit so pleasant:) great customer service
Love this place! Olivia was awesome. Never been treated less than first class!
Thank you for the feedback. We appreciate the love! We look forward to serving you again in the future :)
bought some bud and some crumble the wife wanted some shatter. The Shatter was a Huge Mistake! did it come folded in Parchmen? No! It came in the same type jar that they store and sell Crumble, Bladder, Budder ect. putting Shatter in a Glass Jar is not the way to go there was so much lost due to it sticking to the jar and good luck getting it out. end part 1
I would like to recognize the following individuals who have excelled in customer service: Marty, Jen, and Ben I'm severely handicapped and the staff treats me better than family. They are the reason I am a satisfied customer and the product they retail is always great. My humble THANKS to all of them
I Don’t visit Dispensaries often, But I will definitely return to this one. Great Customer Service From Paris, Very informative & patient. She was very welcoming and just made the trip 100 times better!
Great service from Miranda. Will definitely return.
Thank you for your kind words and recognizing Miranda's top notch customer service! We love to hear when our patients and customers always have a pleasant experience. We appreciate your business and we hope to serve you again in the future!
😌 yes yes yes
Always deals and great prices on anything and best part no hidden crazy tax fees like at thrive and other spots. Do yourself a favor and go to reef
Thank you for your kind words =) We love to hear when our patients and customers always have a pleasant experience. We appreciate your business and we hope to serve you again in the future!
Love reef will come back