DallasG7669 on August 12, 2019

I don't know if the company reviews these or not, but I decided that since I am on vacation for Hot August Nights I should allow myself to indulge in some true relaxation. The entire experience was truly fantastic. I used to smoke weed from time to time back in high school and college but that was so long ago those types of weed are probably obsolete now days. Anyway, I pulled up to reef dispensaries based on a recommendation from a friend in Las Vegas (that's where he goes). I walked in feeling extremely nervous since I grew up in a time when weed was taboo and illegal. After a greeting from the security guard I felt a little more at ease but still, am I out of my element now days? there were a few people ahead of me but after waiting a short time in line, an extremely friendly voice came out of no where "I can help whose next". So I walk up to the counter and spoke with Brittany, and it was like she was my daughter's best friend, in that I went from still nervous to completely comfortable asking questions and talking. All i managed to initially ask was " what will help me relax but still enjoy the weekend" and I have to say it was like a personable human google answered, Brittany started telling me about strains and indica vs sativa and this will help you feel this way but not munchy and this will help you mellow out but still function and yadda, yadda, yadda. I am normally a fairly patient person but that day was just one of those days, yet I swear it not only made the day better with the product I ended up getting, but seeing someone so passionate about a product and knowledgeable I could have stayed there all day because she made it fun. I highly recommend the Reef Dispensary in Sparks and look forward to continue to patron Reef down in Las Vegas. Thank you Reef for hiring such a great employee and thank you Brittany for taking your time speaking with me and not rushing me through the store!