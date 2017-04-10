TelaTelaTela on December 9, 2019

What we liked: Well, the outside looks like they tried to clean it up a bit. The whole place just still has a sketch vibe tho'. What we didn't like: The creepy sketch vibe going on. Selection is seriously hit and miss. One day its 12 diff brands of the same strain. Another day it's 3,000 diff strains and only a gram of each, available. Then they always insist either more strains are coming, or more grams coming... and it's always arriving tomorrow. Or next week. They don't really know. The sense is also that they really don't care. The sense is also that they have no clue how to run a business that requires constant vigilance in stocking and ordering. Other shops on the Peninsula seem to manage, but this place is constant chaos.