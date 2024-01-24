DISPENSARY
MEDICAL
Releaf by CannaMiss - Tupelo
About this dispensary
Releaf by CannaMiss - Tupelo
Releaf is a Veteran owned and operated business that is here to help the patients of Mississippi. We believe in an educational and holistic approach to medicine. Our staff is equipped to answer any questions or concerns you may have about product and/or regulation. We are here to provide you, the patient, with the best service possible. Come on in and let's talk about how we can provide you with the gold standard of Mississippi Cannabis.
1010 N GLOSTER ST, Tupelo, MS
License DSPY000541
StorefrontVeteran discountMedicalVeteran owned
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
Closed
monday
11am - 6:30pm
tuesday
11am - 6:30pm
wednesday
11am - 6:30pm
thursday
11am - 6:30pm
friday
11am - 6:30pm
saturday
11am - 6:30pm
pickup Info
Today’s hoursTimeSame dayPaymentCash, Debit
