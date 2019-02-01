Kiowastyle420
Good flower. Good staff. Good atmosphere. I don’t think they have a rewards system though. Still a good place though.
4.8
10 reviews
Great prices and great product!
THE BEST MEDICAL DISPENSERY IN LAWTON HANDS DOWN! (MY OPINION) I have to say from first time going there they were absolutely Knowledgeable, really respectful, they new their stuff! This will be my go to spot! Top Notch! Must go by and check out their huge selection!
5 star dispensary hands down. I will drive 4 hours to refill! Best in Oklahoma!
Quality product , great service , and really professional and clean . My favorite shop in town !
excellent staff and really good weed and great variety of strains
Ever since I first went to this dispensary is now the ONLY one I go to here in Lawton. Staff is AMAZING and love the atmosphere and the smell of course in the shop.
I was SUPER satisfied with the quality of bud and the prices. Staff was friendly, helpful, and patient. They also do a military discount which I appreciate.
I walked and was immediately greeted, the environment was great, friendly. Knowledgeable and product selection on point. I have a super high tolerance, been using along time. I skipped wake n bake and tried their og stuff out. And let me say, not only smelled fantastic is tasted the way it smells. I took two big hits and got a great high. I will be back! I want to try that ice cream! Thanks for making it a great visit.
The budtender and the employee that rang me up were both so nice and helpful about strain and product recommendations. They let me see/smell the flower before they packaged it for me. The value was outstanding. I plan to come here for flower and cartridges from now on.