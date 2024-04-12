Search doctors near you
MEDICAL ID REQUIREDDon't have one yet? Get your med card quickly.Search doctors near you
59 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Releaf Dispensary
Releaf is a Veteran owned and operated business that is here to help the patients of Mississippi. We believe in an educational and holistic approach to medicine. Our staff is equipped to answer any questions or concerns you may have about product and/or regulation. We are here to provide you, the patient, with the best service possible. Come on in and let's talk about how we can provide you with the gold standard of Mississippi Cannabis.
Leafly member since 2024
Followers: 1
1130 N Lamar Blvd, Oxford, MS
License DSPY006336
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontVeteran discountMedicalVeteran owned
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
Closed
monday
10am - 6:30pm
tuesday
10am - 6:30pm
wednesday
10am - 6:30pm
thursday
10am - 6:30pm
friday
10am - 6:30pm
saturday
10am - 6:30pm
Photos of Releaf Dispensary
Show all photos