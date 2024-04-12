Releaf Dispensary
Releaf Dispensary
dispensary
Medical

Releaf Dispensary

OxfordMississippi
739.0 miles away
MEDICAL ID REQUIRED
About this dispensary

Releaf Dispensary

Releaf is a Veteran owned and operated business that is here to help the patients of Mississippi. We believe in an educational and holistic approach to medicine. Our staff is equipped to answer any questions or concerns you may have about product and/or regulation. We are here to provide you, the patient, with the best service possible. Come on in and let's talk about how we can provide you with the gold standard of Mississippi Cannabis.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 1
1130 N Lamar Blvd, Oxford, MS
Call 662-380-5535
License DSPY006336
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontVeteran discountMedicalVeteran owned

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
Closed
monday
10am - 6:30pm
tuesday
10am - 6:30pm
wednesday
10am - 6:30pm
thursday
10am - 6:30pm
friday
10am - 6:30pm
saturday
10am - 6:30pm

Photos of Releaf Dispensary

0 Reviews of Releaf Dispensary

