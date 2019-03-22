Follow
Remedy Cannabis Co.
405-900-5603
$165 OZ $185 OZ $200 OZ Special OTD
$165 OZ $185 OZ $200 OZ Strains Vary On all specials.
Can not be combined with other offers.
$45 OTD on all concentrates
Carts...shatter...etc. $45OTD
Cant combine with other deals
$165 ounce Special OTD
$165 Out the door ounce Special
Can't combine with other discounts
$185 ounce special OTD
$185 Out the door OUNCE SPECIAL
Cannot combine with other discounts
$200 OZ Special OTD
$200 OZ Special OTD Strains vary.
Can not be combined with any other offers.