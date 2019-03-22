ladybosscruella
Nice ambience and great service that'll truly make you feel special
4.9
10 reviews
The staff was very nice and helpful. I always try new shops to see what they have. I got the gg #4 and Khalifa Kush. The gg #4 was not as sticky and was different from other dispensaries I been to. Still, I wanted to give it a try but afterward regretted not sticking to my main shop. I was upset with the Khalifa Kush. Had no taste at all and really should be named something else. If you want "FIRE" I recommend going to Cali roots.
We are sorry that you regret getting the GG#4 and were upset with the KK, all other patients have raved about both of these strains. We have 30 other strains that we would love for you to try, come see Darnell and he will take care of you. We appreciate you stopping by.
AWESOME owner and quality selection. My go to store for quality and atmosphere.
Went to Remedy last night for the oz specials, after being burned by a few other dispensaries, and was more than pleasantly surprised! Reginald, the owner is a great guy who really looks out for the patient. Thank you, Reginald!
Great selection of flower. friendly and knowledgeable
These guys are top notch. I return time and time again, they never disappoint. I have gone to multiple shops to give them a chance but there are no others out there like Remedy. They have over 25 stains with the best deals in town. Isaac Williams-Winters
Awesome dispensary and awesome owner! They didn’t have exactly what I wanted but they hooked it up and got me fixed up! Definitely going back!!
These guys are great!! I could not ask for better service. The place is clean and has a very nice setup which makes it easy to view their products. I picked up an oz of flower and am delightfully pleased. It was definitely worth making the trip from Norman. I will be back! Thanks so much!!!
Amazing people! Was offered a water both employees were very friendly. Got the $185 cookies ounce. Amazing flower!! I recommend this place highly
Was looking for some good medicine at a fair price. I got there right just as they were closing up, they stayed open for me and were super helpful. I didn't feel rushed and they even took the time to help me find the right medication for my needs. The flowers were well manicured and had excellent appeal. They have nice glass jar displays that have magnifying glass with lights on the top to see what you are getting. I have been to a few dispensaries here in OKC and they have some of the best flowers for the price. Staff was awesome and the budtender was very informative and really seemed to know his stuff. I will be going back there for sure hands down.