ran4drea on September 12, 2019

The staff was very nice and helpful. I always try new shops to see what they have. I got the gg #4 and Khalifa Kush. The gg #4 was not as sticky and was different from other dispensaries I been to. Still, I wanted to give it a try but afterward regretted not sticking to my main shop. I was upset with the Khalifa Kush. Had no taste at all and really should be named something else. If you want "FIRE" I recommend going to Cali roots.