stoneyjen651 on July 17, 2017

Stopped here to check it out while on vacation. Very clean and organized with great selections. Pricing was OK compared to other places in the state but it's not laid out the best. If there is a line to get in like when I arrived people are blocking the doorway waiting to get inside. A back door exit only spot would help greatly with that issue. Because there was such a rush of customers it felt rushed to make a selection and quick check out and pay. Staff was friendly and store is new and clean. My only gripe is we got the 2 packs of cookies and the oatmeal raisin were stronger than the peanut butter but both were the same dosage. Not super thrilled about that so maybe stick to the green monster cookies if you want to go the edible route.