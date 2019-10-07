Promotions

Know before you go! These promos are available to claim in-store. Ask your budtender before you checkout!

Everyday Veteran's Discount (Permanent) Valid 10/24/2019 - 1/1/2026 25% discount for veterans - Thank you for your service Please remember to bring proof of service. Discounts cannot be combined. No minimum purchase required.

Tour De Restore (New Patient Discount) Valid 10/24/2019 - 1/1/2026 30% off to new Restore patients on their first visit to EACH Restore location. Cannot be combined with other discounts. First visit only.

PA MMJ Industry Discount Valid 1/10/2023 - 12/31/2023 10% off for PA MMJ industry employees. Must bring current paystub (from within the last 30 days)

Spend $500+ and Receive an Extra 5% Off Valid 1/10/2023 - 12/31/2023 Spend $500+ and receive an extra 5% off, stackable with select in-store promos.

Everyday 60+ Discount (Permanent) Ongoing deal 15% discount for patients 60+ Please bring ID. Discounts cannot be combined. No minimum purchase required.

Everyday SNAP discount (Permanent) Ongoing deal 15% SNAP discount (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) Please bring ID for proof of enrollment to claim your discount. Discounts cannot be combined. No minimum purchase required.

Everyday SSI Discount (Permanent) Ongoing deal 15% SSI discount (Supplemental Security Income) Please bring ID for proof of enrollment to claim your discount. Discounts cannot be combined. No minimum purchase required.