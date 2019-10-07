Promotions
25% discount for veterans - Thank you for your service
Please remember to bring proof of service. Discounts cannot be combined. No minimum purchase required.
30% off to new Restore patients on their first visit to EACH Restore location.
Cannot be combined with other discounts. First visit only.
10% off for PA MMJ industry employees.
Must bring current paystub (from within the last 30 days)
Spend $500+ and receive an extra 5% off, stackable with select in-store promos.
15% discount for patients 60+
Please bring ID. Discounts cannot be combined. No minimum purchase required.
15% SNAP discount (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program)
Please bring ID for proof of enrollment to claim your discount. Discounts cannot be combined. No minimum purchase required.
15% SSI discount (Supplemental Security Income)
Please bring ID for proof of enrollment to claim your discount. Discounts cannot be combined. No minimum purchase required.
15% SSDI discount (Social Security Disability Insurance)
Please bring ID for proof of enrollment to claim your discount. Discounts cannot be combined. No minimum purchase required.
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.