This was my 1st visit to this dispensary. I was in a bind and couldnt make it to my normal dispensary. The dispensary itself was very clean and sterile. Not as warm and inviting as other dispensaries I've visited. The front area staff were extremely nice and welcoming. However, that quickly changed when I went into the back with the budtender. Since I had already reviewed their menu, I knew exactly what I wanted and their menu did not show that they ran out of any products or were low on anything and the budtender did not inform me they were out of anything. So when he asked what I wanted, he was annoyed because they were out and they were out of my 2nd option as well. He tried to sell me a sativa and I explained I dont do well with sativas and I asked about 2 other strains that I couldn't find info on leafy on. This man literally rolled his eyes and was agitated because I asked question about the 2 strains. I did buy 1 cart because I was just in need of 1 right then. Otherwise, I would not have given that rudeness my money or business. This will be 1 dispensary I will NOT be returning to. Super disappointed in the quality of service I recieved.