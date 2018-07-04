66 Reviews of Restore Dispensaries - Fishtown
D........n
July 4, 2018
Extremely helpful, friendly staff. The dispensaries interior is beautifully decorated, and is a very calm relaxing environment. Their menu is displayed in flat screens all over the walls. I’ve visited this dispensary twice now, and will def go again. Now, let’s bring on that flower! (as of July 1st, they only have concentrates - live resin, cartridges, tinctures, etc)
K........2
September 24, 2018
This was my 1st visit to this dispensary. I was in a bind and couldnt make it to my normal dispensary. The dispensary itself was very clean and sterile. Not as warm and inviting as other dispensaries I've visited. The front area staff were extremely nice and welcoming. However, that quickly changed when I went into the back with the budtender. Since I had already reviewed their menu, I knew exactly what I wanted and their menu did not show that they ran out of any products or were low on anything and the budtender did not inform me they were out of anything. So when he asked what I wanted, he was annoyed because they were out and they were out of my 2nd option as well. He tried to sell me a sativa and I explained I dont do well with sativas and I asked about 2 other strains that I couldn't find info on leafy on. This man literally rolled his eyes and was agitated because I asked question about the 2 strains. I did buy 1 cart because I was just in need of 1 right then. Otherwise, I would not have given that rudeness my money or business. This will be 1 dispensary I will NOT be returning to. Super disappointed in the quality of service I recieved.
l........l
July 24, 2018
The location is pretty easy to find parking on nearby side streets. The dispensary has several layers of security to ensure you have your medical card but they are all very pleasant. They have water and snacks to offer as you check in. The staff that escort you into and out of the dispensary room are all very polite but some definitely have more interest in the product - in a good way. The good ones seem to have the latest info and insight and not just looking it up on leafly. My latest technician (my 3rd visit) offered great insight on CBGs and how it helps with what ails me. The ones who use the goods seem to have better recommendations. I would definitely recommend this location.
S........1
August 2, 2018
I think the staff makes the difference. They all take the time to answer questions as well as try and help you find the best product for your needs. The decor is very nice and clean and refreshing looking. Plus besides taking cash they also take payment using an app, which makes purchasing very convenient.
i........6
October 9, 2018
This is by far the best dispensary of all that are available. every staff member is patient and polite (also knowledgeable).and there prices are cheaper then there competitors!
S........y
August 23, 2018
Very satisfied customer! Friendly, informed staff. Quality products. Hoping prices come down a bit when there are more dispensaries open in the area, but I’m just happy to have access to a wide variety of product options to suit my needs.
F........l
November 24, 2018
Everyone is friendly and I recommend this dispensary to anyone. Not only are the people great, but they also have great prices and discounts to people who qualify. A pleasure like always. Thumbs way up.
o........6
December 14, 2018
My first purchase was here. They recommended hybrid capsules which I didn't like. Too much of a coffee like buzz. I call them to check if they have stock of these indica capsules on their menu. They're out, but they supposedly put me on a list to be notified when they get new stock. They call me back a few minutes later to tell me they do have it in stock. I travel over an hour on public transportation into the city just to find out they didn't put anything aside, don't have it in stock, and actually it doesn't even exist. That's when I realized it's all about sales and you can't trust a word from any employee at any of the dispensaries. Do your own research. The employees at these dispensaries know nothing more than what you can find on the internet and they're more concerned about sales.
a........1
December 15, 2018
20% DISCOUNT FOR ALL VETS Scott, Dong and Cam (and the really cute chick up front.. forgot her name)... You guys rock!!! Everytime I go there I feel instantly welcome with a warm smile. THE PRICES HERE CAN'T BE BEAT!! Always stocked well, very clean and safe facility... Scott suggested the iCan max strength pills, and goodbye to pain. Staff is knowledgeable, discreet and very helpful.. I met the owner the other day while they were doing some interior decorating, and he is a very cool down to earth guy. 20% DISCOUNT FOR ALL VETS
S........3
October 19, 2018
First Rodeo. I first want to say thank you for offering a Veteran discount. That is actually the reason I chose this location. I have painful physical issues that I have battled for the past 14 years due to combat related injuries. I was nervous upon entering but almost immediately was put to ease by the incredibly kind staff. This began with the security guard and ended with the Assistant GM. Super Clean, incredibly knowledgeable and helpful. I directly dealt with Sam and Adi. They both made the entire process seamless and fun. Another bonus is you can pay with an app called CanPay. Register with it before going and literally all you do is bring up the QR code, scan it and you’re done. I have seen a lot of people complain about strains being out of stock but was informed by a source with no relation to Restore that that is a market issue in regard to flower. Anyways I highly recommend to anyone and struck gold on the first choice. Will be a client as long as I am in the area
D........1
October 8, 2018
Been here 3 times already, would of gave it 5 stars but they sell out a lot on flower at the moment but Hugh selection of everything else. Always friendly staff and I’m always in and out.
G........5
August 8, 2018
The staff are so friendly and helpful! There’s a large selection of products and a pharmacist on site to help find exactly what you need. Amazing!
D........e
August 23, 2018
Bright and clean! Everyone that works there is extremely friendly. I’ve been twice, and felt so welcomed and comfortable! Love this place!
j........3
December 25, 2018
Every time i go I I have the best time ever... They are like family it's so much fun and they're all so sweet and nice I love them all!
v........0
March 11, 2022
Restore is the best dispensary in PA. They have top notch management, I had an issue with one of my cartridges,Mariah the manager fixed the problem she was very attentive and knowledgeable about any questions I had. All the rest of the employees are also very knowledgeable about any questions you may have.Mariah,Meg,Simone, Skylar, receptionists, thank you guys for all your hard work.
S........0
December 31, 2018
Very nice good location easy to find nice staff always stocked up if not today your good tmmr
s........h
March 9, 2022
The customer service in this place is very good; I very much enjoy the conversations that I have with the employees there, it creates a relaxing environment for everyone. Megan C. usually gets stuck helping me there and she absolutely great, very knowledgeable and friendly!
T........3
December 11, 2018
Nice, friendly staff who are always happy to make a recommendation and educate.
b........0
April 19, 2019
A1 Above and beyond patient care.
M........p
March 17, 2019
I love this dispensary. The friendly and knowledgable staff are always so helpful. I would like the owner to know that his manager, Derek, truly is a treasure. Due to a computer glitch, DOH disabled my account. I am fighting stage 4 cancer and Derek got DOH to extend my card's expiration date so I could access medication. He went above and beyond the call of duty and I am extremely grateful. I would suggest a raise for Derek's swift and timely resolution.
L........1
December 19, 2018
Overall it is a pretty solid offering for one of the first dispensaries opened in Philadelphia. I am a PA medical patient and they had everything I was looking for. I got some distillate, and applicator, a gram of flower and a pax live resin cart. Prices were high, but those will level off in time. My bud-tender was pretty "green" behind the ears. I had much more knowledge of the product than he did. All in all I was a fan and will def be heading back soon to try out some other forms of medication.
j........f
April 20, 2019
Everyone here is so sweet and welcoming. The product availability is also great.
J........h
February 24, 2019
This was the third dispensary I visited, only because they opened later. I may be biased, it’s a mile away. But everyone is so nice, so easy to talk to and great for advice. The prices are great and they always have a nice array. Only downside is parking because of the popularity of the neighborhood- hint to go during the day.
d........n
July 23, 2019
Great establishment, awesome varieties, affordable pricing and knowledgeable budtenders (Chase & Sam). I recommend Restore (Fistown) to all my family, friends and 420 lovers