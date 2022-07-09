We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
DISPENSARY
MEDICAL
Restore Dispensaries - Yeadon
Yeadon, PA
4 Reviews of Restore Dispensaries - Yeadon
4.8
(
4
)
5.0
Quality
4.3
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
July 9, 2022
m........p
Great staff, selection of products, comfy atmosphere and good music. This place has a drive-thru— it doesn’t get much better than that.
June 2, 2022
k........s
Extremely long wait. The servers are extremely slow. It shouldn’t take 20-30mins for one visit. 4-5 servers socializing while guests are left to wait.
August 1, 2023
r........4
Aww my favorite MMD all staff is so friendly and caring about ur needs .love there prices and different strains.
April 20, 2024
e........g
Pretty Jazzmen n Security always kind,nice & pretty at heart.She is truly a blessing with her knowledge of products & I can still feel safe at the same time. Keep her 1 Luv
Home
Dispensaries
Pennsylvania
Yeadon
Restore Dispensaries - Yeadon