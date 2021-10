well, i forgot dudes name who was bud tender. excellent knowledge of products, best prices of the 6 and quality dispensaries i have visited. i got flora farms purple diesel and strawberries and cream for $15 less for 3.5g than flora own dispensary sells it for. i live 10 min from flora farms humansville dispensary and drove 60 miles past to check this place out. hands down has been the best experience of the 5 diff dispensary and going to be my regular stop.