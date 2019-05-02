luis21120
4.7
10 reviews
really like this place if they don't have what you're looking for. Bud tenders will recommend two or three options that are just as good if not better
Old timer far as shopping here at Revolution Relief. Great place to get your medicine and the bud tenders are very nice.
Love the shop and employees
good stuff
I only give it 4 stars simply because I like to pre-order on Saturdays because I am super busy with work and having my child around and I understand how busy you guys get because of 5-gram 8th day but maybe we need to bring somebody in to just fill online orders for the morning at least because I'll place an order and my order won't be filled till almost the next day sometimes and I'll even call and let them know I've already picked up my order and that I have an order with Leafly and they can cancel it
This is my #1 go to shop. Little bit more of a drive then the dispensaries closer to me but not by much. The staff is very friendly, and I like how the staff is experienced with the products and helpful with recommendations. They generally run great daily deals and the products are always fire. Would defiantly recommend if you have never been!
This place has gone from helpful to poorly managed. You wait in a lobby, then wait in the dispensing room. A visit takes on average at least an hour, which isn't particularly ideal, especially if you're busy. Hopefully they'll get their act together again.
We appreciate your feedback, and are in the process of hiring a couple more people. This way in the future on our busy days things like this do not happen. We're sorry you had to wait longer than normal, but this is not something that happens all the time.
Great dispensary.
Order was not ready when I arrived even though I placed the order an hour in advance
I love going to Revolution Releaf! It’s pretty close to my home, everyone there is so nice & very knowledgeable. I tend to ask a lot of questions & it takes me a while to decide on strains but they never rush me...and I had issues with another dispensary being rude but not RR! They always have a nice selection of flower (deli-style), concentrates & vape carts, it’s a very clean, well kept dispensary that has a nice loyalty points program too :) Sign up for their daily texts, you’ll see the specials & other sales. Great place with great medicine at great prices, highly recommended!