Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Honestly I bought the shittiest weed that I've ever seen here. And the people were sort of rude.
ThgnkM
on April 17, 2016
Real laid back atmosphere. Good seating inside and outside.
RickyTheCat
on April 5, 2015
Good location, slightly quieter than some with some outside seating on the canal. Inside seating is limited but quite comfy. We were beginners and Rick recommended we go for something near the top of the list. The second item was Shiva Skunk, which we chose and I've read since is not for beginners... We had a good time but worth being careful.