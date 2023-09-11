Welcome to Ripe Cannabis, where quality meets transparency! Located in the heart of Schenectady, we’re proud to serve the Capital Region. We carry products from local growers, we keep our pricing transparent (yup, taxes included), and we treat our customers like neighbors, because that’s exactly what you are. We offer a menu that’s packed with quality flower, vapes, prerolls, edibles, tinctures, drinks and concentrates. All from trusted New York growers and brands we believe in. Everything is clearly priced, and we’re always happy to walk you through what’s new, what’s strong, and what’s just a good chill pick for the weekend. Stop by and see why we’re Schenectady’s top rated dispensary! Now offering delivery within 20 miles and FREE delivery within 10 miles.