UnhappyCustomer7 on October 17, 2019

I was so excited when your store opened up. Nearly everyone you have hired is an extremely friendly and helpful person. Although nearly every time I’ve gone into your store, there is a person named Rachel who is at the front desk nearly every time. Rachel is incredibly rude and is as unfriendly as anyone I have ever met in customer service. Rachel gives your store a very bad image it is the first thing a customer deals with upon entering your store. Rachel does not greet the customer, doesn’t even go as far to say hello or even how are your doing. I have seen several customers say, “hello how are you“? And she will simply say, “do you have your card”? There are a couple other people that work at the front desk their names are Skyler and Kristina. They are absolutely charming. They always ask if it’s your first time visiting if they don’t recognize you. They always greet you warmly. They always ask how you’re doing is there anything they can do to help if you have any questions, welcome to the store etc. In other words exactly what you would want from someone in that position. Upon entering the rear of the store to select my products, I was helped by a person named Alicia. Every time I asked Alicia a question she had to defer to a someone name Liam for all of her answers. Alicia did not have any product knowledge. Alicia was also not very friendly or customer service oriented. Liam actually took time away from helping his own customer to assist Alicia shortcomings. This is also happened another occasion when Alicia had to defer to Felix because she had no idea what she was talking about. The manager Lydia seems to be on top of things although being in the back she might not be aware of these little things going on in the front of the store. I would like you guys succeed very much being as I am stockholder. I hope you take these comments to heart if you plan on having a successful storefront. Rachel and Alicia are so rude they actually deterred me from coming in.