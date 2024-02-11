RISE Dispensaries Hagerstown (Med)
RISE Dispensaries Hagerstown (Med)
dispensary
Medical

RISE Dispensaries Hagerstown (Med)

HagerstownMaryland
42.9 miles away
Loading...
MEDICAL ID REQUIREDDon't have one yet? Get your med card quickly.Search doctors near you
472 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Shop by strain type

Loading...

Indica

Loading...

Sativa

Loading...

Hybrid

Concentrates

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edibles

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridges

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-rolls

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Topicals

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Accessories

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Want to see more?

This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all

About this dispensary

RISE Dispensaries Hagerstown (Med)

Visit RISE Dispensary in Hagerstown, MD for a consultation with a RISE Dispensary Pharmacist. RISE Dispensaries Hagerstown offers award-winning lab-tested medical marijuana products for registered patients. RISE Dispensaries mission is to provide safe, effective, and therapeutic medical marijuana to medical marijuana patients in Maryland. RISE Dispensaries carry lab-tested cannabis & marijuana products for qualified medical marijuana patients. Visit RISE Dispensary in Hagerstown, Maryland and browse our online dispensary website to order online & for more information. Now open for walk-in and serving Medical Marijuana Patients in Maryland. Delivery and Curbside pickup is available!

Leafly member since 2019

Followers: 207
1571 Wesel Blvd, Hagerstown, MD
Send a message
Call (240) 329-4800
Visit website
License D-19-00006
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 6pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm

Photos of RISE Dispensaries Hagerstown (Med)

Show all photos

17 Reviews of RISE Dispensaries Hagerstown (Med)

3.9
Quality
3.8
Service
3.5
Atmosphere