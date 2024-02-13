RISE Dispensaries Joppa (Med)
RISE Dispensaries Joppa (Med)
dispensary
Medical

RISE Dispensaries Joppa (Med)

JoppaMaryland
66.4 miles away
Loading...
MEDICAL ID REQUIREDDon't have one yet? Get your med card quickly.Search doctors near you
525 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Shop by strain type

Loading...

Indica

Loading...

Sativa

Loading...

Hybrid

Concentrates

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edibles

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridges

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-rolls

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Topicals

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Accessories

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Want to see more?

This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all

About this dispensary

RISE Dispensaries Joppa (Med)

Visit RISE Dispensary in Joppatowne, MD for a consultation with a RISE Dispensary Pharmacist. RISE Dispensaries Joppa offers award-winning lab-tested medical marijuana products for registered patients. RISE Dispensaries mission is to provide safe, effective, and therapeutic medical marijuana to medical marijuana patients in Maryland. RISE Dispensaries carry lab-tested cannabis & marijuana products for qualified medical marijuana patients. Visit RISE Dispensary in Joppatowne, Maryland and browse our online dispensary website to order online & for more information. Curbside pickup is available! We offer dedicated line for medical patients.

Leafly member since 2018

Followers: 930
702 Pulaski Hwy, Joppa, MD
Send a message
Call (410) 676-1123
Visit website
License D-18-00021
ATMCash acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm

Photos of RISE Dispensaries Joppa (Med)

Show all photos

138 Reviews of RISE Dispensaries Joppa (Med)

4.2
Quality
4.3
Service
4.2
Atmosphere