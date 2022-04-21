RISE Dispensaries Paterson (Adult Use)
About this dispensary
RISE Dispensaries Paterson (Adult Use)
Dispensary hours are: Thursday 4/21: 6am-9am Med only, 9am-9pm ALL. Friday 4/22, Saturday 4/23, and Sunday,4/24: 6am-9am Med only, 9am-9pm ALL. Daily hours starting 4/25—7:00am - 9:00am Medical Only, 9:00am – 9:00pm Adult + Medical Use” RISE Recreational Dispensary Paterson, New Jersey currently offers Online Ordering for in-store pickup and Curbside Pickup for NJ medical and recreational dispensary patients. RISE Paterson is a NJ medical marijuana dispensary near the intersection of McLean Blvd and E 26th St near the Passaic River. RISE Cannabis Paterson, New Jersey Dispensary offers award-winning lab-tested medical marijuana products for registered patients. Also Browse our RISE Paterson Dispensary Menu for Flower ,Vape, Tinctures & Edibles. Curbside pickup is available as a special service prioritized for select patients (scroll to FAQ for details).