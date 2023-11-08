DISPENSARY
MEDICAL

RISE Dispensaries Grove City

Mercer, PA
202.2 miles away
claim your store
aboutdirections

Discover great stores near you

Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...

About this dispensary

RISE Dispensaries Grove City

RISE Cannabis dispensary Grove City is open now & offering medical marijuana for in-store shopping, and consultation. Find dispensary deals and discounts on your favorite cannabis products. Located in Grove City, PA, RISE is a 2-minute drive from Grove City Premium Outlets and a 10-minute drive from The Guthrie Theatre with plenty of free parking. RISE Grove City is also nearby Harlansburg Station, find it off Perry Highway near Harlansburg Road. We are also a quick drive from Grove City College, Old Town Grove City, and North County Brewing Company. RISE Dispensary Grove City is also close to McConnell’s Mill State Park. Visit RISE Dispensary in Grove City to shop our online dispensary menu & order marijuana online.

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 4
225 Westside Square Dr, Mercer, PA
ATMStorefrontMedical

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
10am - 6pm
monday
9am - 8pm
tuesday
9am - 8pm
wednesday
9am - 8pm
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 8pm

store Info

Today’s hours
Open until 6pm ET
TimeSame dayPaymentCash

2 Reviews of RISE Dispensaries Grove City

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
write a review
November 8, 2023
Kay the Budtender and every employee there were super positive and had a great vibe. Atmosphere is awesome and the deals were great.
May 10, 2023
This was only my 4th time at this dispensary, but it feels like home, and I have to thank Jena (& Luke) for their assistance & great attitudes. I shall return!
see all reviews