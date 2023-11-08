RISE Dispensaries Grove City

RISE Cannabis dispensary Grove City is open now & offering medical marijuana for in-store shopping, and consultation. Find dispensary deals and discounts on your favorite cannabis products. Located in Grove City, PA, RISE is a 2-minute drive from Grove City Premium Outlets and a 10-minute drive from The Guthrie Theatre with plenty of free parking. RISE Grove City is also nearby Harlansburg Station, find it off Perry Highway near Harlansburg Road. We are also a quick drive from Grove City College, Old Town Grove City, and North County Brewing Company. RISE Dispensary Grove City is also close to McConnell’s Mill State Park. Visit RISE Dispensary in Grove City to shop our online dispensary menu & order marijuana online.