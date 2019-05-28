BongShots on November 5, 2019

I've been in several times now. Rise staff has always been polite, respectful and very helpful. Some of the budtenders are patients as well and have sampled what's on the menu giving them the experience needed to describe the benefits of given strains. The shop is downtown, right outside Playhouse Square. There is parking available but it's a small lot. There's street parking available on Bolivar, behind the shop, and metered parking on Prospect. There are parking lots and structures very near if needed as well. I'm happy to have the start of a great shop so nearby.