Akisskushtree
Staff is super nice and informative, the place is nice and neat clean
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
3.9
10 reviews
Staff is super nice and informative, the place is nice and neat clean
It is clean and professional. It does not have the warm comfortable feel that I prefer, however that is all subjective. It is very neat, clean, seems well laid out. It has more the feeling of the medical facility that it truly is than I am accustomed to in other states.
I have been to many different dispensaries and some of them not such a great experience. The Rise is one of my favorite dispensaries. Very clean inside, and the staff are all very nice and well educated in their products. Price wise some items are a little more expensive but at the same time some of their other products are a little cheaper than other places. I would totally recommend this place to anyone and everyone, especially if it’s your first time going to a dispensary. They help you through the whole process and a take time to explain the different products to try and find the best product for you.
Felt more like a pharmacy. I want to smell the bud when I walk in the doors and that didn’t happen, prices are going down and some of the flower actually looks good. Just waiting for prices to go down.
I love coming to Rise! The staff is super friendly and knowledgeable, making for an over all amazing experience. The atmosphere makes me feel safe, unlike some of the dispensaries I've been to in Michigan. I also love the fact that Rise offers a pharmacist consultation to all patients in a PRIVATE consultation room. Everything about Rise has been amazing so far and I cant wait to keep coming back.
I think they think that they are so special. I suggest you go to-morenci Michigan there’s three dispensaries that stay open until 9 o’clock and you can walk in the door at 8:55 and they will still let UN you do not have to be there a half an hour before the store closes like rise says. The business hours say they close at seven but really you have to be in the store before 630 so that is false advertising. Go to-morenci Michigan it’s cheaper
The most professional shop I’ve been to. The bud tender Danielle was GREAT! I was looking for a specific stain and although they didn’t have the exact strain she actually gave me a distant relative that will be better than the original strain. The shop and whole building is impressive. I love the decor and its very comfortable and welcoming. I hope they continue to add to their inventory. I want more options like edibles and concentrates. Also the web menu and deals are non-existent. Compared to other shops this is where RISE needs to step up their game. I would rather this be my shop than having to Michigan. The pricing is a little more but nothing crazy. I’ll be back. Get more options and I’ll be regular customer.
Feels like a jewellery shop in there. Average Ohio prices which is 2-3x higher than Michigan. ... But.... Friendly staff. Not their fault Ohio is expensive.
are you posting your menu or deals? helps the patients.
Awesome