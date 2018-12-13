Crower90 on September 20, 2019

I have been to many different dispensaries and some of them not such a great experience. The Rise is one of my favorite dispensaries. Very clean inside, and the staff are all very nice and well educated in their products. Price wise some items are a little more expensive but at the same time some of their other products are a little cheaper than other places. I would totally recommend this place to anyone and everyone, especially if it’s your first time going to a dispensary. They help you through the whole process and a take time to explain the different products to try and find the best product for you.