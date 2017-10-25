Thoule91
Today is May 4th. And once again, my friends at rise have delivered the awesomeness.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.7
10 reviews
Today is May 4th. And once again, my friends at rise have delivered the awesomeness.
Great medicine with amazing stuff. Very polite and very helpful. This is by far the best dispensary I’ve ever been to.
They refused my state issued medical id they said because I needed a state issued id....my medical id IS state issued id and wouldn’t help a patient who was clearly in need and because I my medicine was refused i suffered a PTSD seizure in the lobby leaving me physically ill for two days when I learned they told me a lie about additional id of any kind and purchased legally with the same id somewhere else. I’ve spent thousands here, im filing a written complaint with the state
Hi Shirlock! We are sorry for the confusion. It is our policy at Rise Spanish Springs that Medical Marijuana cards do not meet the standards set by the state for acceptable identification. We require all patients to produce an identification card or drivers license as well as their Medical Marijuana card. Sorry for the inconvenience!
Very friendly staff and great selection
Absolutely love having this place just down the street from me. Very sweet staff that always makes me feel welcomed and are always willing to take their time and answer any questions. They have a nice reward program and offer random daily deals via text message. They have literally everything you can think of or ask for as well. Gigantic selection. Thank you again rise and i always forget the sweet brunette girls name that usually helps me.
When up from Humboldt and run out of weed rise is the place i go best store in town
Awesome service and selection!
Happy to have them down the street. Great parking access and atmosphere inside with very friendly employees. I generally get flower, but they have a very large selection of everything else as well. Love that they incorporate taxes into the online pricing too. Very convenient. Just wish the top shelf price would drop to the midshelf pricing, but that may be a vendor issue too.
I was very impressed with this location, everything is very clean well-organized the staff are extremely friendly and helpful. However my first purchase two of my items had a malfunction, my vape cartridge That was supposed to be 100% pure CBD had THC in it, and the battery for a vape pen had a metal shards sticking out of it. I returned the items a few days later and exchange them, however I wasn't offered a discount for the hassle and trouble of bringing it all the way back. I still think overall this shop has good products and good staff, and I just got unlucky with my first couple visits. Headed back right now to see if my third time here is a charm. Fingers crossed.
Thank you for leaving us an honest, detailed review. We will take note on the specifics to further improve. We look forward to seeing you again; glad to hear you weren't deterred by the mishap! 🤦
Amazing staff. Bo was incredible and treated me with the best concentrate service I’ve ever had. Great selection of wax as well, 10/10 will come again and just for Bo because he was that good.
We'll let Bo know he's doing great! Thanks for your review!