haleycard on October 26, 2018

I was very impressed with this location, everything is very clean well-organized the staff are extremely friendly and helpful. However my first purchase two of my items had a malfunction, my vape cartridge That was supposed to be 100% pure CBD had THC in it, and the battery for a vape pen had a metal shards sticking out of it. I returned the items a few days later and exchange them, however I wasn't offered a discount for the hassle and trouble of bringing it all the way back. I still think overall this shop has good products and good staff, and I just got unlucky with my first couple visits. Headed back right now to see if my third time here is a charm. Fingers crossed.