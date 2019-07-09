Chrys13
Super friendly and great selection! Worth the drive to this great dispensary!
4.5
9 reviews
Very friendly staff!!
This place is awesome!!! The staff here are amazing and are so knowledgable about their products!!! They also have the best prices and biggest selection in the area!! Highly recommend!! They also have a rewards program too!!
Extremely friendly and welcoming staff. Very helpful and I will be going here often
Everyone was so nice and made my first time visit go quite smooth. The budtenders where wonderful with helping me make my selection. I got in and got out super fast without feeling rushed 100% will be back!
Nice and big location, with a small waiting room, the air conditioner didn’t work out front the day I was there, I’m sure they got it fixed by now, friendly staff
nice people,great location good menu nothing else to bee said stop there they are great
Rewards and loyalty program is broken if you put in a wrong number on your phone number which is used to connect to your wallet to get your points you are screwed completely
Great service . you gotta push the button on the wall outside to the right of the door. It's not closed. open 7 days a week the menu is one of the biggest around and can be found on the site. you have to clear your internet cache to make sure the menu is freshly updated. Rewards program is still in it's infancy but is now fully up and running. Just try to remember to ask . From the front desk the staff and budtenders are super kind and knowledgeable. They don't waste your time unless you wanna waste it hahah. If your in a hurry the in and out time all besides the first time where you just fill some basic paper work out has been 10-15 mins tops. Great dispensary Great people . kid friendly I'm sure to an extent I take my 3 year old in and he walks out with popcycles and stickers. hands down my favorite .