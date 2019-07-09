ChazLwilly on July 13, 2019

Great service . you gotta push the button on the wall outside to the right of the door. It's not closed. open 7 days a week the menu is one of the biggest around and can be found on the site. you have to clear your internet cache to make sure the menu is freshly updated. Rewards program is still in it's infancy but is now fully up and running. Just try to remember to ask . From the front desk the staff and budtenders are super kind and knowledgeable. They don't waste your time unless you wanna waste it hahah. If your in a hurry the in and out time all besides the first time where you just fill some basic paper work out has been 10-15 mins tops. Great dispensary Great people . kid friendly I'm sure to an extent I take my 3 year old in and he walks out with popcycles and stickers. hands down my favorite .