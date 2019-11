TheLawnRanger on October 12, 2019

RiSE Mechanicsburg is a great spot. Maybe a little clinical. The staff are super cool, especially if you visit often. It's very hip and artesian, but if you've been to Carlisle you know they need a lot of lessons on "Warm Decorated Stores". Make the inside of the dispensary more like Carlisle and I'll do 5 stars. Y'all are the best, just don't let decor drag you down.