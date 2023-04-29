River Remedy
River Remedy is a medical cannabis company dedicated to serving Mississippi patients with the highest quality plant-based medicine. We serve Mississippians through a vertically integrated business model, cultivating carefully selected strains of cannabis, processing with state-of-the-art techniques, and distributing medical cannabis products through a network of dispensaries across the state. We are headquartered in Byram, Mississippi and our senior management has called central Mississippi home for decades.
5925 I-55 South Frontage Rd, Byram, MS
License DSPY010125
ATMcash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
Closed
monday
10am - 6:30pm
tuesday
10am - 6:30pm
wednesday
10am - 6:30pm
thursday
10am - 6:30pm
friday
10am - 6:30pm
saturday
10am - 6:30pm
5 days ago
First time visiting here and I loved it!! They have gave free a shirt and a preroll and help me understand more about the products I needed. And they have area where you can watch the flowers grow! I love the whole atmosphere at River Remedy!