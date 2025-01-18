Welcome to Riverbend Dispensary – Hudson's Premier Cannabis Experience Located at 531 Warren Street in the vibrant heart of downtown Hudson, NY, Riverbend Dispensary proudly stands as Columbia County's first legal recreational cannabis dispensary. Riverbend Dispensary Our mission is to provide a farm-to-table approach, offering a curated selection of premium cannabis products sourced exclusively from licensed New York State cultivators and processors. We are committed to supporting and showcasing local cannabis cultivators and processors, strengthening our ties with New York State industry stakeholders, and reinvesting in our community to help elevate and improve Hudson for residents and visitors alike. Riverbend Dispensary Our diverse menu includes: Flower Pre-rolls Edibles Concentrates Vaporizers Tinctures Topicals Accessories Gift sets Merchandise We are open seven days a week from 10 AM to 8 PM, offering both in-store shopping and a digital menu for convenient pre-ordering. Our knowledgeable and friendly staff are here to provide personalized service, ensuring you find the perfect product to suit your needs. Riverbend Dispensary As one of New York State’s first fully licensed social equity dispensaries, we’re committed to providing an inclusive work environment, cultivating local partnerships, and fostering a culture that reflects the community we operate in. Riverbend Dispensary Experience the Riverbend difference – where quality meets community. We look forward to welcoming you to our dispensary and being your trusted source for all things cannabis in the Hudson Valley