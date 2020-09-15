This is the most down-to-Earth, welcoming dispensary in Missouri!! Best prices in Kansas City! Knowledgeable, humble staff without the corporate feel of some of the other dispensaries. I appreciate that it doesn't look like an Apple store. While they may lack expensive displays, their friendly hospitality and low prices are exactly what I'm looking for. Their flower is packaged in-house in order to guarantee the quality, and I haven't found a better product elsewhere. Check out this hidden gem in Riverside today!