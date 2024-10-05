This profile either has not been claimed by the business owner or is not currently active on Leafly. All contents and information (including business hours, operating status, and licensing information) are provided for informational purposes only and are not guaranteed to be up-to-date or complete. Claim your store.
Love it here. I have never had bad experience here. I want to stay true to RIZE, not have to go somewhere else. I hope the managers read these. You need to order some more live resin sativa vape cartridges. I need live resin and sativa. I have no problem getting to and staying asleep. I just beat lung cancer, hence live resin. Please order more.