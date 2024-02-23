Roadrunner Greens - NOW OPEN!!
dispensary
Medical & Recreational

HobbsNew Mexico
1494.6 miles away
Indica

Sativa

Hybrid

Concentrates

Edibles

Cartridges

Pre-rolls

Topicals

Other

About this dispensary

Locally owned, Roadrunner Greens caters to both cannabis connoisseurs and newcomers alike. Our focus lies on offering a diverse selection of locally sourced, high-quality cannabis products, ensuring a satisfying experience for every customer. Closest cannabis dispensary to Zia Park Casino located at 4401 N Grimes Suite 300

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 4
4401 North Grimes Street, Suite 300, Hobbs, NM
License CCD-2023-0264
Cash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessible

Hours and Info (MT)

sunday
10am - 7pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 10pm
saturday
9am - 10pm

Photos of Roadrunner Greens - NOW OPEN!!

4 Reviews of Roadrunner Greens - NOW OPEN!!

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere