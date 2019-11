TheBigGreenGiant on December 24, 2015

Rockland was the first coffeeshop I ever went in. It's a small shop with a modern feel to it. I thought the staff could have been a little more friendlier, as the guy who served us didn't seem annoyed but just had a cold attitude. There was a healthy section of strains, mostly dank sativas. Was a bit pricey for the green (I may have paid 16€ for a g of LH but don't quote), but nevertheless worth it in terms of strain selection and quality, as well as the environment, which was well lit and air conditioned (which may be good or bad depending on your views on hotboxed environments). There was a variety of different music genres but all sounded well when you're sat on a comfy high bench roaching up on the tall tables.