eLr3yjeFe on December 13, 2018

Wonderful experience at this dispensary. My budtender, Chris, was very helpful and patient with me as I asked questions about the products they were offering. This dispensary offers a cool deals where you can get a little of everything (flower, concentrate, tincture & swag) for a good price. Flower was potent, hairy and covered in terps like I like it. Flower: RoyGBiv, Super Silver Haze