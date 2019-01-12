Tasty Tuesdays
Valid 12/1/2019 – 1/1/2020
Select edibles are discounted.
While supplies last. One discount per item.
Happy Birthday Joint
Valid 12/1/2019 – 1/1/2020
a $1.00 pre-rolled joint of your choice on your birthday! Buy any item and receive a joint for just $1.
One discount per item. All offers are pre-tax. Bring ID confirming your birthday.
Sunday Pre-Roll Special
Valid 12/1/2019 – 1/1/2020
5 Joints for $25 OTD
While supplies last. One discount per item.
Monday Flower Special
Valid 12/1/2019 – 1/1/2020
All Top Shelf 1/8ths of flower are just $25 OTD!
Applies to regular Top Shelf whole bud. One discount per item. (Excludes Premium Flower.)
Wax Wednesday
Valid 12/1/2019 – 1/1/2020
Select Concentrates 20% Off
One discount per item. Applies only to specific concentrates.
Thursday Vape Special
Valid 12/1/2019 – 1/1/2020
Select vape cartridges are discounted.
One discount per item.
Friday Topical Special
Valid 12/1/2019 – 1/1/2020
Select topicals are 20% off. Soothe your skin with specials on infused lotions and balms.
Applies only to specific topicals (varies by week)
Saturday Headshop Sale
Valid 12/1/2019 – 1/1/2020
All Headshop Items & Apparel 20% Off
Applies to non-medicated items (pipes, papers, etc.)