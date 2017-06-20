cblack1928 on September 28, 2019

I've been into RR a few times now and there's always a pretty noticable line as there aren't a whole lot of options near by. This is how RR gets most of it's business. Since their store isn't laid out with any kind waiting area you are expect to just stand quietly for the 15+ minutes you're waiting as you're not allowed to look at your phone. During my time spent idly waiting, sometimes you can hear the staff talking shit about prior customers. It's not the smartest move to allow your employees to trash talk other customers in front of people who've been waiting. It doesn't seem like RR deals much in their own products as they're constantly pushing 3rd party vendors and having pop ups. This isn't inherently a bad thing, but all it really does is further crowd the place so a vendor can push their worthless merch while still overcharging for their products. If you're willing to drive 5-10 minutes west there are better choices for better prices and you can even use your phone.