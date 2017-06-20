Logic77
Overall a great place simpily due to my mobility limitations, great staff
Thank you for your review, we're glad to hear we could create a great experience for you!
4.8
10 reviews
This location has a online offer that if you review on Google you can get a joint for a penny this is true however when a staff member simply doesn't want to serve you because he thinks I'm taking advantage
well lets see if i get a joint for a penny,
I've been into RR a few times now and there's always a pretty noticable line as there aren't a whole lot of options near by. This is how RR gets most of it's business. Since their store isn't laid out with any kind waiting area you are expect to just stand quietly for the 15+ minutes you're waiting as you're not allowed to look at your phone. During my time spent idly waiting, sometimes you can hear the staff talking shit about prior customers. It's not the smartest move to allow your employees to trash talk other customers in front of people who've been waiting. It doesn't seem like RR deals much in their own products as they're constantly pushing 3rd party vendors and having pop ups. This isn't inherently a bad thing, but all it really does is further crowd the place so a vendor can push their worthless merch while still overcharging for their products. If you're willing to drive 5-10 minutes west there are better choices for better prices and you can even use your phone.
My father died last week and this was the onlubdispercarie hr would go to because they were very personal and didnt rush him as he didnt know much about proudct
We are so sorry to hear of your loss. It warms our hearts to know we were able to assist your father. Thank you very much for sharing your kind words.
Awesome tasting & affordable craft joints for 8$ on recreation side😃😋!
We love these pre-rolls too! Thank you for leaving a great review, we hope to see you again soon.
I love this store! I go here for everything I need, the staff is friendly and helpful every time. The product is outstanding and their pop up sales are awesome!
Thank you for visiting us and leaving us a wonderful review! We hope to see you again soon. :)
awesome !
Thank you for your review! :)
I used to love this place until now... the last 2 times I went there, it was impossible to spend any money... the bud tenders were lazy, didn’t want to sell me anything. They were not customer service oriented AT ALL!!! So see ya later rocky road... sad to go, but I am a consumer not just a customer... I would usually spend $200+ every visit... except the last 2 times... maybe a $50 OTD!! I guess not making money is going well. So I won’t be back... I would recommend to anyone not wanting to spend any money & not getting a good experience from UNknowledgeable employees.
Fast, knowledgeable customer service, amazing pricing, & product as well!
Thank you for leaving a review! We're glad you enjoyed your visit :)