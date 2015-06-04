mrdoc2018 on May 19, 2018

1st timer, on a friends recommendation I stopped in on a trip south and sure am glad I made that 8 mile detour off I-5. Excellent prices and selection and a very knowledgeable staff. I was looking for pain relief and they came up with one that works great and low THC, plus 4 other selections to try for other ailments. Thank you for the Vet Discount too, really helps. Y'all stop in, you won't be disappointed. I vote this one of the BEST Dispensaries in the state of OR for price and overall customer satisfaction. Thanks for the pain relief.... Feels Soooooo Good! ;) See you soon.