Follow
Rogue River Herbal Pain Management Center
541-299-0090
59 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$30
Deals
Senior and Veteran Discount 10% Off
10% off entire order for our US Veterans and our Seniors
not valid with other deals or offers, may change without notice, limited supply
Senior and Veteran Discount 10% Off
10% off entire order for our US Veterans and our Seniors
not valid with other deals or offers, may change without notice, limited supply
All Products
AC/DC
from Unknown Brand
0.63%
THC
20.84%
CBD
AC/DC
Strain
$10each
In-store only
AK-47
from Unknown Brand
17.56%
THC
0.3%
CBD
AK-47
Strain
$8each
In-store only
Hollyweed
from Unknown Brand
24.29%
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
The White
from Unknown Brand
29.6%
THC
___
CBD
$9each
In-store only
Three Kings
from Unknown Brand
24.7%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Three Kings
Strain
$8each
In-store only
Wedding Cake
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
___
CBD
$8each
In-store only
Zookies
from Unknown Brand
17%
THC
___
CBD
$7each
In-store only
Purple Punch
from Unknown Brand
25.3%
THC
___
CBD
$8each
In-store only
Lemon Meringue
from Unknown Brand
24.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Meringue
Strain
$10each
In-store only
OG Cookie
from Unknown Brand
27%
THC
___
CBD
$6each
In-store only
Honu Blackberry Lemon Chocolates
from Unknown Brand
50mg
THC
___
CBD
$14each
In-store only
That Taffy
from Unknown Brand
47mg
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Wyld 20:1 Strawberry Gummies
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$22.5each
In-store only
Peanut Butter Bombs
from Unknown Brand
50mg
THC
___
CBD
$6each
In-store only
Gron Dark Chocolate/Sea Salt
from Unknown Brand
52mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$18each
In-store only
Single Golden Fruit Chews
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$5each
In-store only
Medical Squibs
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$16each
In-store only
Headtrip Peach Gummies
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Beaucoup Gummies
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$6each
In-store only
Elbe's Hard Candy
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Yup Protein Bar
from Unknown Brand
50mg
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
MEDICAL Squib 100 Cherry Lunchbox Alchemy
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$16each
In-store only
WYLD Marionberry Gummies
from Wyld
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
WYLD Blood Orange White Chocolate
from Wyld
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$17.5each
In-store only
WYLD Pomegranate Gummies
from Wyld
50mg
THC
61mg
CBD
$22.5each
In-store only
1:1 Pearls
from grön
50mg
THC
50mg
CBD
$18each
In-store only
Wyld Huckleberry Gummies
from Wyld
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Canna Crispy
from Unknown Brand
47mg
THC
___
CBD
$5each
In-store only
Coco Canna Crispy
from Unknown Brand
47mg
THC
___
CBD
$5each
In-store only
Fruity Crispy
from Unknown Brand
47mg
THC
___
CBD
$5each
In-store only
Mellow Vibes Green Apple Jellies
from Unknown Brand
50mg
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Mellow Vibes Mango Jellies
from Unknown Brand
47mg
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Mellow Vibes Mixed Berry Jellies
from Unknown Brand
47mg
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Golden Tropical Fruit Chews
from Unknown Brand
46mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$14each
In-store only
Golden Black Cherry Fruit Chews
from Unknown Brand
44mg
THC
___
CBD
$14each
In-store only
Dr.Jolly's RSO
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Caramel Indica
from Unknown Brand
49mg
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Caramel Sativa
from Unknown Brand
50mg
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Caramel 1:1
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Chew
from DYME
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
12