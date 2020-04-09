261 products
Deals
Wax Wednesday!
$5 off each full gram of concentrate you purchase every Wednesday. (includes cartridges)
Cannot be combined with other discounts.
All Products
(I) Viper Cookies
from Ebb & Flow
21.01%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$28.8⅛ ounce
$57.6¼ ounce
$105.6½ ounce
$211.21 ounce
(I) Sundae Brunch
from Redbarn Gardens
22.2%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$132½ ounce
$2641 ounce
(CBD) Green Crack
from Alta Gardens
6.14%
THC
9.88%
CBD
Green Crack CBD
Strain
$7.21 gram
$7.21 gram
$21.6⅛ ounce
$43.2¼ ounce
$79.2½ ounce
$158.41 ounce
(S) Razmanian Devil OG
from Glory Daze Botanicals
16.58%
THC
0%
CBD
$7.21 gram
$7.21 gram
$21.6⅛ ounce
$43.2¼ ounce
$79.2½ ounce
$158.41 ounce
(H) Blueberry Diesel
from Puds Buds
23.77%
THC
0.66%
CBD
Blueberry x Sour Diesel
Strain
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
$43.2⅛ ounce
$86.4¼ ounce
$158.4½ ounce
$316.81 ounce
(H) Silverback Skull
from Glory Daze Botanicals
18.26%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$28.8⅛ ounce
$57.6¼ ounce
$105.6½ ounce
$211.21 ounce
(S) Cosmic Temple
from Ebb & Flow
17.98%
THC
0.5%
CBD
$7.21 gram
$7.21 gram
$21.6⅛ ounce
$43.2¼ ounce
$79.2½ ounce
$158.41 ounce
(H) Pineapple Pomegranate
from Roganja
19.55%
THC
___
CBD
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$28.8⅛ ounce
$57.6¼ ounce
$105.6½ ounce
$211.21 ounce
(S) Deadhead OG
from Williams Wonder Farms
23.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Deadhead OG
Strain
$4.81 gram
$4.81 gram
$16.8⅛ ounce
$33.6¼ ounce
$67.2½ ounce
$134.41 ounce
(H) Jungle Cake
from Million Elephants
21.77%
THC
0%
CBD
Jungle Cake
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$36¼ ounce
$72½ ounce
$1441 ounce
(S) Super Tangie
from Roganja
21.31%
THC
___
CBD
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$28.8⅛ ounce
$57.6¼ ounce
$105.6½ ounce
$211.21 ounce
(I) Black Fire
from Ebb & Flow
20.56%
THC
___
CBD
$7.21 gram
$7.21 gram
$21.6⅛ ounce
$43.2¼ ounce
$79.2½ ounce
$158.41 ounce
(S) High Desert Sour Sage
from Oregrown
20.5%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$132½ ounce
$2641 ounce
(I) Frozen Lassi
from JUD Gardens
23.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$132½ ounce
$2641 ounce
(S) Tangie Biscotti
from Pruf Cultivar
26.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangie Biscotti
Strain
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
$43.2⅛ ounce
$86.4¼ ounce
$158.4½ ounce
$316.81 ounce
(H) Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4)
from Puds Buds
23.22%
THC
0.64%
CBD
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
$43.2⅛ ounce
$86.4¼ ounce
$158.4½ ounce
$316.81 ounce
(S) C-Land
from Juicy Jackson
20.31%
THC
0.01%
CBD
GrandDaddy Purple x Platinum Girlsc
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$36¼ ounce
$72½ ounce
$1441 ounce
(I) Crystal Cookies
from High Noon Cultivation Co.
23.65%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
$43.2⅛ ounce
$86.4¼ ounce
$158.4½ ounce
$3161 ounce
(I) Larry Skywalker
from mobelly farms
21.28%
THC
0%
CBD
larry og kush
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$36¼ ounce
$72½ ounce
$1441 ounce
(S) Sherbet Cookies
from Nature's Gold
23.84%
THC
0%
CBD
Sherbet Cookies
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$36¼ ounce
$72½ ounce
$1441 ounce
(H) The Borg
from Emerald Valley Growers
25.91%
THC
0.12%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$132½ ounce
$2641 ounce
(S) Super Silver Haze
from Deschutes Growery
21.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Silver Haze
Strain
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
$43.2⅛ ounce
$86.4¼ ounce
$158.4½ ounce
$316.81 ounce
(I) Summer Sunset OG
from Roganja
19.22%
THC
0%
CBD
Summer Sunset OG
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$28.8⅛ ounce
$57.6¼ ounce
$105.6½ ounce
$211.21 ounce
Strawberry Cheesecake - Dirty Arm Farm
from Dirty Arm Farm
78.27%
THC
0.04%
CBD
$481 gram
$481 gram
Hater Tears: (H) Ice Cream Cake
from Dirty Arm Farm
72.77%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$481 gram
$481 gram
Hater Tears (H) Lava Cake
from Dirty Arm Farm
76.25%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Lava Cake
Strain
$481 gram
$481 gram
Hater Tears (H) Sunny GMO
from Dirty Arm Farm
75.6%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Sunny GMO
Strain
$481 gram
$481 gram
Hater Tears (H) Melonade
from Dirty Arm Farm
67.94%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Melonade
Strain
Hater Tears (H) Wedding Crashers
from Dirty Arm Farm
66.47%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Wedding Crasher
Strain
$481 gram
$481 gram
(I) Donkey Butter - Decibel Farms
from Decibel Farms
66.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Donkey Butter
Strain
$40.81 gram
$40.81 gram
(H) Sour Strawberries - Decibel Farms
from Decibel Farms
75.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Strawberry
Strain
$361 gram
$361 gram
(H) Turquoise Jeep Live Sauce - Artifact Extracts
from Artifact Extracts
56.8%
THC
0.26%
CBD
Turquoise Jeep
Strain
$361 gram
$361 gram
(H) J1 Live Sauce - Artifact Extracts
from Artifact Extracts
59.7%
THC
0.25%
CBD
J1
Strain
$361 gram
$361 gram
(H) Headband Haze Live Sauce - Artifact Extracts
from Artifact Extracts
68.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Headband Haze
Strain
$361 gram
$361 gram
Hater Tears: (I) Papaya - Dirty Arm Farm
from Dirty Arm Farm
71.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Papaya
Strain
$481 gram
$481 gram
Super S'mores - Pangea Extracts
from pangea extracts
63.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Super S'mores
Strain
$19.21 gram
$19.21 gram
OG-78 - Farmer's Friend
from Farmer's Friend Extracts | FFEPDX
25.8%
THC
49.3%
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
Unicorn Poop Live Budder - Echo Electuary
from Echo Electuary
54.85%
THC
0.16%
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Sour Diesel Live Budder - Echo Electuary
from Echo Electuary
61.52%
THC
___
CBD
$52.81 gram
$52.81 gram
Dogwalker Live Budder - Echo Electuary
from Echo Electuary
64.3%
THC
___
CBD
$481 gram
$481 gram
