aadakyn_sage
Fast, Friendly service. High quality bad at reasonable prices with daily discounts/specials.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.7
10 reviews
Fast, Friendly service. High quality bad at reasonable prices with daily discounts/specials.
Great people great prices
Its very close to my home. And, the budtenders and alwan friendly and knowledgeable about the product.
Half the staff hear will treat you like it’s your first time seeing cannabis. A young man In the denim vest spoke to me like I was an idiot. So between that and the high prices I’ve moved on and drive way further to Talent Health Club or Fireside. Both are cheap and have nice staff members.
What happened to you guys? quality has dropped and prices have risen! What's with all these weird made up names of flower?? I used to spend a ton in here, now I doubt I'll ever come in again! SMH
Great prices.
We strive to have the best prices and quality in the area. Thank you for your awesome review!
Great place highly recommend
My absolute favorite dispensary in the area. Most knowledgeable, friendly and professional employees. Definitely reccomend this place to everyone!
Thank you so much for this awesome review! We work really hard to remain the most knowledgeable and professional in the valley. We hope you keep coming back and bring your friends!!
My first time here 👌🏼Caleb hooked me and my babe up!! 2g of some bomb live resin by “viola” extracts and a fat pre-roll for under $40 😲 Hell Yeah, thanks 🙏Caleb 👍🏼
fantastic place!