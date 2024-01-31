Welcome to our newest Root 66 location at 12095 Manchester in Des Peres, MO 63131! We are thrilled to have become a part of this vibrant and beautiful city since our grand opening in September 2023. Nestled in a convenient spot, our Des Peres location is strategically placed to provide you with easy access to our wide range of products. The city's charm and welcoming atmosphere make it an ideal setting for a Root 66 store, and we are excited to be a part of the community. At Root 66 Des Peres, our dedicated team is here to serve you and ensure you have the best experience possible. Feel free to explore our product offerings, and don't hesitate to approach our knowledgeable budtenders with any questions you may have. We are committed to providing excellent customer service and assisting you in finding the perfect products to meet your needs. We look forward to being your go-to destination for all things Root 66 in Des Peres!